Attorney Dan Newlin sends relief flights to Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa devastation

Florida attorney Dan Newlin is sending two personal jets to Jamaica to deliver food and other relief items after the island was hit by Hurricane Melissa.

The first flight will leave from Orlando on Thursday. Before arriving in Jamaica, Newlin will stop in Miami to pick up musician Shaggy, who is working with Newlin on relief efforts through his Make a Difference Foundation. Newlin say they are planning several flights to deliver aid to the island.

Both planes have been filled with about 3,000 pounds of water, clothing, food and medicine.

"I'm excited to be working with Shaggy, Newlin said. "With his influence in Jamaica, I think that we together can really make a difference."

While in Jamaica, Newlin will also help bring back Central Florida families who are currently stuck in Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa weakens

Hurricane Melissa brought devastation to Jamaica, when it slammed into the island as a Category 5 storm earlier this week. The full extent of the damage remains unknown.

Melissa, now a Category 2 storm, is making its way to Bermuda.