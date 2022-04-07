Attorney: Central Florida cheer coach is being falsely accused of molesting girls

A Clermont cheer coach accused of lewd and lascivious behavior says he is being falsely accused. This is according to his attorney.

The attorney for 39-year-old Vigiland D’Haiti says his client denies molesting girls.

Police arrested D'Haiti last week. He owns and operates Rush All-Stars, also known as the World Cheer Center in Clermont.

Investigators say lewd and lascivious acts occurred at his gym involving 3 teenage girls. However, D’Haiti’s attorney says none of it happened.

"He did not do what he’s accused of," said attorney Mark Longwell. "He flatly denies it. He is horrified by the allegations. He’s in a line of work where he works with minors and his livelihood and his reputation are being destroyed by these allegations, which maybe that was the point of all of this."

Longwell says D’Haiti and his wife have owned the gym for more than 20 years. He says it’s a physical sport, so if there was any touching, it wasn’t in a sexual way. He also says it is an open gym where everyone can see each other.

