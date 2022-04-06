2 Florida men accused of abusing disabled patient

Two Central Florida men have been arrested, accused of abusing a disabled adult patient at a group home.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, with the assistance of the Ocoee Police Department and Winter Garden Police Department, arrested the two men following a lengthy investigation.

Beechdale Group Home formerly employed Charles Brown and Taquan Dozier as caregivers to disabled residents, authorities said. During a power outage, the two allegedly kicked and slapped a patient who had become upset and began destroying blinds at the facility, according to investigators. Surveillance video equipped with night vision showed the alleged incident, detectives said.

"It is reprehensible that caregivers would treat a disabled adult this way, especially during a high-stress situation like a power outage. I am thankful the night-vision video camera was able to catch the criminals’ actions, as the cloak of darkness might have concealed these violent acts," Attorney General Ashley Moody said. "These criminals will not go unpunished, and they will face justice."

Brown and Dozier each face one count of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony. The State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case.

