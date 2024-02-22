When is the AT&T outage going to be fixed? Network shares status update amid nationwide outage

The AT&T network outage has left many people nationwide without cellphone service. Many are still wondering when their service will be restored.

Outages were initially reported on Downdetector shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday as many AT&T customers found their phones stuck on SOS mode.

Despite SOS mode allowing users to call emergency services, multiple law enforcement agencies reported that residents were unable to reach them.

When will the AT&T outage be fixed today?

In a statement to FOX 35, AT&T said:

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers."

What caused the AT&T network outage?

AT&T has yet to explain what is causing the nationwide outage, but if you are experiencing connection issues, the company says to utilize Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.

Speculators on X pointed to a solar flare that possibly could be to blame for the network issue, but that has not been confirmed by AT&T.