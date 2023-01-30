1 in critical condition after car crashes into pond in Orange County: FHP

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a car went off the road and into a pond in Orange County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Alafaya Trail and State Road 408.

At this time, it's unclear what led to the crash.

At least one lane of northbound Alafaya Trail remains blocked for emergency responders, FHP said.

