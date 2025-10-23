Aston Martin to bring luxury oceanfront condo tower to Daytona Beach Shores

The Brief Aston Martin is launching its first Central Florida luxury condo tower in Daytona Beach Shores. The 18-story oceanfront project will feature 86 residences and major local economic impact. Developers expect completion by 2029, bringing new prestige and investment to the region.



A British automaker has expanded its brand beyond luxury cars.

Aston Martin is announcing plans to build an 18-story oceanfront condominium tower in Daytona Beach Shores.

What we know:

Aston Martin, the famed British automaker known for its sleek luxury cars, is extending its brand into high-end real estate with plans for an 18-story oceanfront condominium tower in Daytona Beach Shores.

The project marks Aston Martin’s first branded residential development in Central Florida and will feature 86 luxury units overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The tower, located on South Atlantic Avenue just minutes from Daytona International Speedway, will include amenities such as a fine-dining restaurant and a coffee shop. The development is a collaboration between Aston Martin and Valor Real Estate Development.

The company is planning another tower in the Tampa Bay area.

The overall economic impact has been projected at more than $3 billion. Developers believe the venture will not only bolster Aston Martin’s brand prestige but also create more than 10,000 jobs.

What we don't know:

Developers have not disclosed the price range for the condos or when sales will begin, and no details have been released about potential buyers or reservation timelines.

The backstory:

Aston Martin’s entry into Florida’s luxury condo market follows a growing trend of automotive and fashion brands expanding into real estate to strengthen their identities through lifestyle experiences.

The company first made waves in the residential sector with the Aston Martin Residences in Miami, which drew international attention for its design and exclusivity.

Initially, developers considered Miami for this new project as well, but after market research and community engagement, they decided to move north to Daytona Beach Shores — a smaller, quieter coastal community that offered growth potential and local enthusiasm.

What they're saying:

The project remains in its early development phase. Following the official announcement in October 2025, design and planning are expected to continue over the next several years, with completion targeted for 2029, according to officials involved in the project.

"It’s a beautiful city, and it’s doing amazing," said Moises Agami, CEO of Valor Real Estate Development. "We fell in love with it."

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, said the tower’s design will reflect the company’s commitment to craftsmanship and performance.

"We produce sports cars — they’re exhilarating, they have a sense of purpose," Reichman said. "Translating that into a physical space is relatively easy for a creator and a designer, because there are materials and accents and feelings and sounds and textures that give you the same sensation."

What's next:

Officials have also not confirmed the start date for construction, though the completion target is 2029.