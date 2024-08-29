Arthur Jackman, husband of Orange County deputy, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge: docs

article

Arthur Jackman, who was accused of being inside the U.S. Capitol with several members of the Proud Boys during the January 6, 2021 riot, has pleaded guilty, according to court records.

Jackman admitted to the charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, a plea agreement filed on Wednesday stated. As part of his plea deal, a second charge will be dismissed.

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, a supervised release of up to one year, and an obligation to pay penalties on any fines or restitution not paid in a timely manner.

Jackman's wife, Orange County Deputy Sarah Jackman, was also placed under investigation, despite the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirming she was at work during the riot and was not accused of any wrongdoing. She was ultimately cleared of any involvement.