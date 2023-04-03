Artemis II mission: NASA to announce astronauts who will travel around the moon

NASA is expected to announce the crew that will make a moon flyby in 2024 on Monday morning.

During a news conference set for 11 a.m., officials will identify the four astronauts for its Artemis II mission, which will send a manned Orion spacecraft on a 10-day trip around the moon.

The crew will consist of three US astronauts and one from Canada.

Artemis I launched on Nov. 16, 2022 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center near Orlando, Florida and then returned on Dec. 11, 2022, splashing down off the coast of San Diego.

It was the first in a series of Artemis missions to build a long-term human presence on the moon .

Artemis I was uncrewed to test the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful rocket ever used. The SLS rocket met expectations and exceeded most of them, according to NASA's SLS program manager John Honeycutt.

The Orion spacecraft flew 270,000 miles from Earth to 40,000 miles on the far side of the moon – farther than any human spacecraft, according to NASA.

NASA said the primary goals for Artemis I included demonstrating Orion’s systems in a spaceflight environment and ensuring a safe re-entry, descent, splashdown and recovery prior to the first flight with a crew on Artemis II.

