Artemis I Mission: Teams to perform test to moon rocket to confirm repairs

NASA is preparing another attempt to launch the Artemis I rocket to the moon later this month after it was scrubbed twice due to hydrogen leaks and other technological issues.

On Wednesday, the space agency said teams will test adding super-cooled fuel to the rocket to confirm the repairs.

If the issues have been repaired, NASA is targeting Sept. 27 to launch the moon rocket from Cape Canaveral. A backup date is planned for Oct. 2, which is under review.

The 70-minute launch window on Sept. 27 is scheduled to open at 11:30 a.m. If postponed to Oct. 2, that launch window would be 109 minutes and would open at 2:52 p.m.

Leaders plan to hold a teleconference to discuss the test Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET.

