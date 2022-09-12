Artemis I Mission: Here is when NASA could attempt to launch Artemis I rocket again

Alright space fans: NASA said late Monday that it is targeting Tuesday, Sept. 27 for its next launch attempt of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. A backup date is planned for Oct. 2, which is under review.

The 70-minute launch window on Sept. 27 is scheduled to open at 11:30 a.m. If postponed to Oct. 2, that launch window would be 109 minutes and would open at 2:52 p.m.

This will mark NASA's third attempt at the Artemis I test flight. The first two launch attempts were scrubbed due to hydrogen leaks and other technological issues.

In a blog post late Monday, NASA said teams completed the necessary repairs to address the hydrogen leaks over the weekend, and that it will conduct tests this week to confirm that the leak has been repaired.

"This week, teams will conduct tests at ambient conditions to ensure there is a tight bond between the two plates before testing again during the cryogenic tanking demonstration, and begin preparations for the test," NASA said.