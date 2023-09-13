Arrest made in vandalism of 2 LGBTQ+ murals in Orlando: Police

An arrest has been made in the defacing of two LGBTQ+ murals in Orlando that occurred in August, police said.

Matthew Michael Robinson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with three counts of criminal mischief.

"We will be seeking enhancements for evidence of prejudice during the commission of these crimes," the Orlando Police Department said in a Wednesday Tweet announcing the arrest.

Two murals, one belonging to The Center Orlando and the other to Zebra Youth, were vandalized on the evening of Friday, Aug. 25, according to a Facebook post from The Center.

The LGBTQ nonprofit organization posted a photo displaying one of the murals that was spray-painted with hateful messages.

The artist who created the art, Kim Murphy, was joined by Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and staff from Zebra Youth as they repainted the murals the day after they were defaced.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer spoke out against the incident last month, saying "Hate like this has no place in our city."

