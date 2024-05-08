1 killed, 1 badly hurt after serious crash in Lake County: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

One man is dead and another man is seriously hurt following a crash in Lake County on Wednesday morning, according to troopers.

The deadly collision happened at 6:30 a.m. on Schofield Road west of Five Mile Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved a 2018 Nissan Maxima and a 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Nissan – a 52-year-old man from Clermont – died at the scene, FHP said. A 39-year-old Orlando man who was driving the other vehicle was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers are currently investigating in the area. There is a roadblock on Schofield Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.