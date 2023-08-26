Two murals in Downtown Orlando vandalized with anti-LGBTQ messages

Two murals, one belonging to The Center Orlando and the other to Zebra Youth, were vandalized Friday night, according to a Facebook post from The Center.

The LGBTQ nonprofit organization posted this photo around noon displaying one of the murals that was spray-painted with hateful messages.





FOX 35 reached out to Dr. George Wallace, CEO of The Center Orlando, who gave the following statement:

"I am disheartening [sic] that messages of hate were spray-painted on our building. Knowing that it’s from an extremist hate group is troublesome, but Orlando will not let hate win," Wallace said.

Orlando Police is reviewing security footage captured from the buildings, according to Wallace.

The artist who made the murals, Kim Murphy, was joined by Commissioner Patty Sheehan and staff from Zebra Youth as they repainted the murals Saturday afternoon, according to State Representative Anna Eskamani.







Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer also spoke out against the incident:



"Here in Orlando, we embrace each other, no matter our differences and we condemn actions like this that go against everything we stand for," Dyer said.

"Hate like this has no place in our city."



