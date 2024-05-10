Florida man with dementia reported missing after walking away from Seminole County assisted living facility

Stream FOX 35 News

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing man with dementia.

Nagy Abdel Maseh, 73, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly walked away from his assisted living facility on West Lake Brantley Road, south of Sand Lake Road in unincorporated Seminole County.

Nagy Abdel Maseh, 73, was reported missing on May 8, 2024, after he allegedly walked away from an assisted living facility in unincorporated Seminole County. (Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, checkered shirt and grey pants.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or (407) 665-6650.