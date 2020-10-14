Arrest made in face-slashing attack of teen in Orange City, police say

article

An arrest has been made in the face-slashing of a 15-year-old in Orange City, police said.

The Orange City Police Department said that a teen was slashed in the face by a stranger while walking home from a park.

"He said he felt like he was hit. Person came around him. He was taller than him. And so he just grabbed his face and he ran here and it obviously turned out he had been cut," said the teen's father, Michael Benson. Thankfully, the boy is in good spirits and out of the hospital after receiving 43 stitches.

Then on Tuesday evening, the Orange City Police Department said that law enforcement made contact with Nathaniel T. Peoples, 22, from Deltona. He is the suspect behind the slashing. He was taken into custody and transported to jail on no bond. He has been charged with Aggravated Battery.

Nathaniel T. Peoples

Advertisement

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

Anyone with more information on this incident is still encouraged to call detectives at 386-851-7554.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.