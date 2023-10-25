Arrest made in 2021 Orlando shooting outside nightclubs on Orange Ave.

Stream FOX 35 News:

An arrest has been made in a 2021 shooting that happened as a large crowd was gathered outside an Orlando bar.

It was just after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 that Orlando police officers responded to multiple shots being fired into the crowd near 53 North Orange Avenue. Officers located four people lying in the street in various places with gunshot wounds and began to render aid to the victims. All four victims were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orlando Police searched for the shooter who fled the scene.

Antonio Terrell Jones Jr., 20, was arrested on Oct. 25 and charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm (3) counts, discharging a firearm in public (5) counts, and carrying a concealed firearm.

After nearly two years of investigative work, detectives said they were able to identify the suspect in the shooting as Antonio Terrell Jones Jr.

