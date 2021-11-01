Police: Feud involving teen led to shooting in Downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting call that sent crowds running on Halloween night in Downtown Orlando and injured at least four people.

FOX 35 was at the scene early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Orange Avenue near the Beacham and Wall Street while crowds were celebrating Halloween.

Exclusive video sent to FOX 35 shows a bird’s eye view of the chaos, showing people running through the streets of Downtown Orlando.

Police confirmed that at least four people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón spoke about the shooting later on Monday morning, explaining that two people, one a 16-year-old, began feuding on social media. They ran into each other in Downtown Orlando on Sunday night. One of the two pulled out a gun and hit the other, the 16-year-old, and three innocent bystanders.

A witness at the scene said that he ran up the steps near the Beacham and was told by police to stay inside while they could clear the scene. When he came outside, he could see people being treated.

Another witness told FOX 35 that the woman who was next to him was shot in the leg.

"Out of my entire life in Orlando, there are different situations that happened, but I’ve never seen anything like that. She was literally bleeding out all over the place. It’s unlike anything you’re used to seeing out here," Christopher Fiddler said.

