Armed suspects on the run after trying to rob man at apartment complex, Orange County deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two armed suspects after they said they tried to rob a man at an apartment complex and force him to withdrawal monty at a bank.

There was heavy police activity at intersection of E Michigan Street and South Orange Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, at around 5:30 a.m. a man was approached by two suspects in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 4947 Waterway Ct.

"One of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s valuables," the sheriff's office said. "When the victim said he had none, they forced him to drive his car to the BB&T bank at Michigan and Orange Avenue where they attempted to force him to withdraw money. At that time, there was a struggle and the suspects fled on foot."

A BB&T Bank and an SUV were blocked off with crime scene tape while authorities investigated Thursday morning.

Authorities said they are looking for two black males in their 20s with slight builds. That is the only description made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.