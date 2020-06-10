Armed suspect wanted after robbing Central Florida Publix, police say

article

Police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a Publix in Ormond Beach.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said that the incident happened on Tuesday evening at Ormond Town Square.

The suspect reportedly asked to speak with a manager and when the manager arrived, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded the manager take him to the cash office. Once there, the suspect stole money and made the manager and clerk in the office lay down so the suspect could leave the store.

Police said that they searched the area but did not find the suspect, who is described as a light-medium skinned black male. He was said to be wearing black Nike sneakers, jeans, a dark blue shirt, a surgical face mask, and a black ball cap with the word 'cat' on it.

The Ormond Beach Police Department asks that anyone with any information regarding this incident contact Detective Shane Jarrell at 386-676-3518. Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crimestoppers at1-888-277-TIPS.

