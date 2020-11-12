Armed men kick in woman's door during violent home invasion, Orlando police say

The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying four men caught on camera kicking in a woman's door to rob her during a violent home invasion.

In a video posted to Twitter, one of the four masked men is seen violently kicking down the victim's door and entering the apartment on N. Orange Blossom Trail. Behind him, two other men with masks and guns enter the apartment while a fourth man waits outside.

Police say the men demanded money and took off. The crime happened on Nov. 7.

If you know who the suspects are, call 321-235-5300.