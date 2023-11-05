Armed Florida man pulls gun on friend in car, flees into park before getting hit by car: Deputies

Watch FOX 35 Live

A man was taken to the hospital after he pulled a gun out on his friend before getting hit by a car in a Brevard County park.

On Friday around 8 p.m., deputies responded to Borasco Drive in Viera about a disturbance where a man reportedly fired a gun, a press release shows.

A woman said she was giving a ride to a male friend who began acting paranoid and then pulled out a gun. She told deputies she stopped the car and ran away. Moments later, she said she heard a shot.

Around that same time, deputies received information that a man matching the woman's friend's description was at Viera Regional Park threatening people with a gun.

Florida man armed with machete arrested after alleged stabbing spree through family's home: Deputies

When deputies arrived at the park, they found the man had been struck by a car while running through the parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital where he received medical care.

No other details about the incident have been released. Deputies said charges for the man are pending.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.