Florida man armed with machete arrested after alleged stabbing spree through family's home: Deputies

A Florida man who allegedly stabbed two family members in a home near Port St. John was arrested after he was confronted by law enforcement Tuesday night, deputies said.

The incident happened around 9:57 p.m. when a woman was heard yelling in her bedroom by her daughter.

The daughter, along with another family member went into the bedroom and saw 39-year-old Larry Speer Jr. choking the woman and also stabbing her, deputies said.

Speer then broke an item and struck the other family member in the head before walking past them and into a kitchen where he grabbed another knife.

Deputies said Speer went back into the bedroom and started stabbing the woman again. According to deputies, Speer left the home when he realized 911 had been called.

Speer was later located at a motel in Titusville where he locked himself in a bathroom armed with a machete before being taken into custody.

He was arrested for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery on a person older than 65, deputies said.

Speer reportedly has been arrested on 15 felony charges in the past and has been to prison twice, according to deputies.