Arizona assisted living facility worker accused of stealing money from co-worker

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
The money was going to be used to pay for the cremation of the victim's son. Police say 61-year-old Connie Barr admitted to stealing $1,000 out of a nurse's purse. She returned the money after being contacted by police.

PHOENIX - A woman is accused of stealing cash from a co-worker at an assisted living facility.

According to police, 61-year-old Connie Barr was arrested on Nov. 8 and accused of theft. In court documents, police say the victim, who was a nurse at the facility, left a purse with $1,000 inside at the nurses station counter.

The money, according to investigators, was to be used to cremate the victim's son.

Barr, investigators allege, sat down in a chair next to the purse about a half-hour after the victim arrived at the facility.

"The defendant hunched over the victim's purse and rifled through it, removing the $1,000, and placing it in her front right pant pocket" read a portion of the court documents. 

Barr's act, according to investigators, was captured by security cameras. Barr eventually agreed to return the $1,000. 

Barr, police officials say admitted to stealing the $1,000. She is accused of felony theft.

