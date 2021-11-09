Arizona assisted living facility worker accused of stealing money from co-worker
PHOENIX - A woman is accused of stealing cash from a co-worker at an assisted living facility.
According to police, 61-year-old Connie Barr was arrested on Nov. 8 and accused of theft. In court documents, police say the victim, who was a nurse at the facility, left a purse with $1,000 inside at the nurses station counter.
The money, according to investigators, was to be used to cremate the victim's son.
Barr, investigators allege, sat down in a chair next to the purse about a half-hour after the victim arrived at the facility.
"The defendant hunched over the victim's purse and rifled through it, removing the $1,000, and placing it in her front right pant pocket" read a portion of the court documents.
Barr's act, according to investigators, was captured by security cameras. Barr eventually agreed to return the $1,000.
Barr, police officials say admitted to stealing the $1,000. She is accused of felony theft.
Other Arizona Crime Stories
- Police looking for woman in connection with break-ins in Phoenix and other Arizona cities
- Phoenix woman seriously hurt after fight turns into shooting, police say
- Man, woman found dead at north Phoenix apartment complex; suspect arrested
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement