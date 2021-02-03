'Are you ready?' Welcome to Rockville 2021 dates announced

article

Rockers, get ready!

Welcome to Rockville has announced dates for its 2021 event.

They said that the music festival will happen at the Daytona International Speedway between November 11th and 14th. Typically, the event is just three days long but a fourth day has been added to celebrate its return after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Those who already did not refund their tickets for the 2020 event will automatically receive a ticket to this event, including the fourth day for free. They advise you to check your inbox for your 2021 pass now.

The canceled 2020 event was the first year the music festival would take place in Daytona Beach, instead of Jacksonville like its previous years.

The event was also scheduled to feature popular hard-rock and metal bands, like Metallica, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Offspring, Staind, Godsmack, and Social Distortion. It is not clear if they will return for the 2021 event, as the full lineup for the 2021 event will be announced this Spring

Welcome to Rockville also said that further details and passes will go on sale in the Spring.

