Are we alone? Group investigates UFO sightings, including one off the Florida coast

On the Space Coast, you can look up to the sky and maybe spot a rocket.

SpaceX and the Air Force are some of the usual suspects behind these spottings.

“A lot of times, aircrafts are misidentified but lens reflections are probably what we get more than anything else.” said John Gagnon, a leading member of The Space Coast UFO Group.

However, sometimes, people see things that they cannot explain.

There’s a club that meets two times a month at MeMaws Barbecue to look at footage from possible UFO sightings. Typically the group concludes that a picture is a hoax or shows something like a weather balloon or a chinese lantern.

The News Station asked the group to show us an example of an unsolved case.

“You need to come with an open mind,” Gagnon said as he cued up a video clip on a laptop inside the restaurant’s banquet hall. The tape is from the 1990's and was taken by some men on a boat off of Brevard County with a camcorder. Red orbiting lights can be seen in the sea. Officials at Patrick Air Force Base said it was a visiting air unit. Yet, when the group inquired with the reported unit’s home-base, the trail went cold.

Gagnon believes a government announcement is coming explaining that we are not alone and that we have known for a long time.

This year, in particular, has seen a new level of acknowledgment from the government about UFOs. In June, the Senate Intelligence Committee was briefed by the Navy on UFO activity. Florida Senator Marco Rubio serves on the committee. We asked for his comment but have not yet heard back. In September, the Navy confirmed that three videos obtained by journalists that are indeed ufos. The navy says it doesn't know ‘what’ they are technically are.

“There are more and more sightings and I think it’s just the government trying to prepare us for the fact that aliens are going to show up,” Gagnon said. And some in his group believe aliens have been to our moon. They point to photographs from NASA’s archives, that appear to show buildings on the lunar surface, one has the shape of an obelisk.

“I think more and more people are being open,” Gagnon said.

Whether you’re a believer or not, the majority of us feel like there’s a veil of secrecy over the whole thing. The most recent Gallup poll on the subject finds 68% of Americans say the government knows more than they are telling us.

