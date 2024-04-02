Expand / Collapse search

I-4 in Osceola County reopened after dump truck fire

By Dani Medina
Updated  April 2, 2024 8:33am EDT
Osceola County
FOX 35 Orlando

Vehicle fire blocks I-4 near theme parks

Interstate-4 eastbound near SR-536 is blocked due to an apparent vehicle fire.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Interstate-4 eastbound has reopened after a dump truck became engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The dump truck driver got out of his vehicle and is not injured, troopers said. 

At the time of the incident, the eastbound lanes near mile marker 65 – near Osceola Parkway and the theme parks – were blocked by fire rescue officials to put out of the fire. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear. 