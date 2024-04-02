I-4 in Osceola County reopened after dump truck fire

Interstate-4 eastbound has reopened after a dump truck became engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The dump truck driver got out of his vehicle and is not injured, troopers said.

At the time of the incident, the eastbound lanes near mile marker 65 – near Osceola Parkway and the theme parks – were blocked by fire rescue officials to put out of the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately made clear.