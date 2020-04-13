Apopka teen gets surprise exotic car parade outside home for 15th birthday

article

It was a roaring good time for a teen celebrating his 15th birthday in Apopka.

Dylan Allen got a big surprise when a dozen exotic cars drove up outside his house to wish him a happy birthday.

Since he was little, Dylan has volunteered at the Celebration Exotic Cars Festival in Celebration to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

It's normally in April, but due to the coronavirus, it's been moved to June 3-7.

Dylan's dad was able to convince a dozen exotic car drivers to surprise him with a car parade in his honor.