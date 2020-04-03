Anyone in 'close proximity' to Trump, Pence to be tested for COVID-19, White House says

The White House is stepping up precautions to protect the president and vice president from contracting the new coronavirus.

Starting Friday, anyone who is expected to be in “close proximity” to either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence will be given a quick COVID-19 test “to evaluate for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic carriers status to limit inadvertent transmission.”

That’s according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice president Mike Pence appear with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force April 2, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

All visitors to the White House complex already have their temperatures taken when entering the building and if they will be in close proximity to either Trump or Pence.

Trump took the new COVID-19 test on Thursday and the White House doctor said results were back in 15 minutes. He tested negative.