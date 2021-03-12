Anybody home? Ring camera catches curious bear on porch in Longwood

A Ring camera captured the moment a big bear sniffed around the front door of a Seminole County home.

Jimmy Reyes told FOX 35 News that the bear came around just before midnight on Thursday. His Ring camera shows the bear walking up to the front door and looking at it as if it wanted to come inside.

MORE NEWS: Massive bear spotted looking for a snack in Central Florida neighborhood

"Our Amazon delivery guy shows up when he wants!" Reyes joked on Facebook. The bear was seen curiously inspecting some packages left on the front porch.

Reyes says he was in shock to see the bear right outside his door.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Sharks feeding frenzy ensues on whale carcass off South Carolina

Advertisement

"We have bears in the neighborhood, but I’ve never seen them this close to someone’s door."