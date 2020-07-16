Massive bear spotted looking for a snack in Central Florida neighborhood

FOX 35's Ryan Elijah spotted a massive bear at his Seminole County neighborhood on Wednesday.

"Easily the biggest bear I’ve seen in our neighborhood. My son and I both took a step back when he looked right at us," Elijah said. He went on to describe the bear as gentle as well.

Elijah explained that his neighborhood often sees bears, as they are right by a black bear animal preserve. He stated that "it's very common on trash days."

