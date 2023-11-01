Another Florida driver charged for impersonating 'black and tan' Florida Highway Patrol car

Another Florida driver has been charged for allegedly trying to impersonate a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle. This time, the driver said he had "no idea" that it was illegal to do so.

Robert Bohan was charged for imitating an FHP vehicle, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 60-year-old man was pulled over on East Fowler Avenue near Interstate-275 on Monday by a trooper who noticed his 2006 Ford Crown Victoria with the paint color scheme of a marked FHP vehicle, the report said.

The trooper told Bohan that it's illegal to buff off the black paint put on the vehicle when it was sold at auction, the report said. The trooper also said it was illegal to have the same color scheme as a marked Florida Highway Patrol car.

"The driver advised he didn't do that and had no idea," the report said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said Bohan was also stopped in February and June for the same issue. He still did not correct the paint color scheme at the time of this traffic stop, troopers said.

Bohan was issued a notice to appear and his vehicle was towed.

This incident warranted a social statement from the Florida Highway Patrol's unit in Tampa.

"Once again, it is ILLEGAL to operate a vehicle in Florida with FHP colors! Especially after being previously warned earlier this year!!" FHP said.

This marks yet another incident where drivers are charged for impersonating FHP vehicles.

In October, a woman in South Florida was arrested and charged after having an FHP-inspired wrap on her car because she "fell in love" with the color scheme.

Also last month, a driver was located after he was reportedly impersonating law enforcement with a patrol car marked as the "Booty Patrol" in DeSoto County.