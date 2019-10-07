Another democrat emerges for Florida Senate seat

article

The race to replace term-limited Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, continues to get more crowded.

Democrat Alexis Carter opened a campaign account Friday, becoming the fourth candidate to enter next year’s race in Senate District 9, which is made up of Seminole County and part of Volusia County, according to the state Division of Elections website. Carter joined fellow Democrats Rick Ashby and H. Alexander Duncan and Republican Jason Brodeur, a former state House member from Sanford. Brodeur has dominated fundraising, bringing in $488,657 for his campaign account as of Aug. 31, a finance report shows.

Also last week, Democrat Omari Hardy opened a campaign account to run in Palm Beach County’s House District 88, which is held by Rep. Al Jacquet, D-Riviera Beach, according to the Division of Elections website. Hardy joined Jacquet, Democrats Bob Jeune and Cedrick Thomas and Republican Danielle Madsen in filing the paperwork to run for the seat.

