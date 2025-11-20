Anna Kepner update: Texas attorney weighs in on teen's death investigation

The Brief An 18-year-old girl died on a Carnival cruise on Nov. 7. Texas attorney Lauren Cadillac shared her perspective on the case. Unrelated court documents show Anna's step-brother is a potential suspect in the FBI's investigation. Anna Kepner's cause of death is not confirmed by authorities at this time.



After a Titusville teen died on a Carnival cruise ship while traveling in the Caribbean, the FBI's investigation into her death remains ongoing.

A Texas-based attorney, Lauren Cadilac weighed in – sharing her perspective of the FBI's investigation and juvenile law.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her death is being investigated by the FBI.

What happened to Anna Kepner? How did she die?

What we know:

Anna Kepner, 18, – who was described as her family's "sunshine" – died on Nov. 7.

Kepner died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship.

The FBI – who are conducting the investigation – have not released further information regarding how Kepner died or if any charges were filed in connection to her death.

Fox News Digital, citing a law enforcement source, reported that authorities have recovered surveillance video from the cruise ship, which shows Kepner with a "suspect," and that the FBI is reviewing thousands of hours of surveillance video.

As of Nov. 20, a medical examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 - Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 - Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 - Temple Christian School posts a tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 - Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 - Anna Kepner's obituary posted online.

Nov. 11 - FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 - Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 - FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 - Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.

Anna Kepner's stepbrother, 16, a 'suspect' in her death

Lauren Cadilac, principal attorney of Cadillac Law in Dallas, TX, spoke with FOX 35+ to share her perspective on Kepner's case.

Cadilac said before she heard of Kepner's stepbrother's possible connection to the case, she thought it was possible that Kepner wasn't murdered.

"Not every death is a murder or something negative. Some people have aneurisms, strokes. There's all kinds of reasons to cease to exist," Cadilac said.

According civil family documents, Cadilac said she learned that's not the case.

Information in an emergency motion filed in an unrelated case connected to Kepner's stepmom, the petition asked that the hearing be rescheduled due to the FBI investigation into Kepner's death.

"The respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children," reads the document.

Anna Kepner's stepmother and her ex-husband are in the middle of an unrelated child custody civil case in Florida court. However, in those documents, it reveals that a 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to the "tragic situation" of Kepner's death.

"It is true that there is an open investigation regarding the death of the biological daughter of the step-father and (16-year-old) is a suspect regarding this death which occurred recently on a cruise ship," reads part of the latest court filing.

Cadilac said it's interesting that the stepmother tried to assert her fifth amendment right to remain silent. Though everyone has the right to remain silent, she said, the legal issue is: can a parent claim that right for information they might know about the actions of a minor child?

Cadilac didn’t know the answer.

"My understanding of the fifth amendment is it only applies to you," Cadilac said.

Between a parent and child, there is parental privilege – but Cadilac said she did not see an assertion of parental privilege in the motions. However, Cadilac acknowledged the motions were for a continuance until after the FBI investigation.

Cadilac said, the best argument made for the continuance was: Is it truly in the best interest of the minor to talk about a minor while an investigation about that minor is going on?

Cadilac said it’s the best defense for the stepmother to not testify about her child.

Limited information from FBI

To date, the FBI has released very few details publicly about Kepner's death.

The FBI has not formally confirmed it has launched an investigation, citing agency policy not to comment on an active investigation. The FBI has also not released details on how Kepner died, the circumstances of her death, nor named anyone a potential person of interest or suspect.

As of Nov. 20, FBI's investigation into Kepner's death has been ongoing for 13 days.

Cadilac said it's a good sign the FBI have not released any information, saying, "The FBI – as true professionals as they are – is keeping their case, keeping their details close to the chest. And, when they have an actual ‘this is what happened’ type of scenario share with us, that is when we will see it, but we won't see any speculation ever come out of the FBI. We should not."

"You want to have a good idea of who your suspects are before you go out and tell the world," Cadilac continued, saying nine out of 10 times people who are charged in criminal court are guilty.

Timeline shows Kepner died in international waters

April Kepner died on Friday, Nov. 7 – one day before the ship returned to PortMiami. Carnival Horizon cruises that leave and return to Miami have itineraries in the Caribbean.

Due to this, there's speculation that Kepner died in international waters.

Cadilac said the FBI has jurisdiction over American citizens when they're in international waters or in another country.

"This is a federal crime because it was in international waters," Cadilac said.

Funeral plans for Anna Kepner

Kepner's Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday at 5 p.m. at a church in Titusville.

Anna's obituary said in lieu of flowers at her service, people are encouraged to leave flowers on her car at her school.

The family asks everyone to "remember Anna with laughter, color, sunshine, and love. Because that’s exactly how she lived her life," her obituary said.