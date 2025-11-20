Anna Kepner update: FBI still investigating death weeks later

The Brief An 18-year-old girl died on a Carnival cruise on Nov. 7. Anna Kepner's funeral will be held on Nov. 20 in Titusville. Unrelated court documents show Anna's step-brother is a potential suspect in the FBI's investigation. Anna Kepner's cause of death is not confirmed by authorities at this time.



Nearly two weeks after Titusville teen Anna Kepner died on a Carnival cruise, information regarding how she died remains unconfirmed. Now, court documents in an unrelated case show Kepner's step-brother is a potential suspect in the FBI's investigation surrounding her death.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her death is being investigated by the FBI.

What happened to Anna Kepner? How did she die?

What we know:

Anna Kepner, 18, – who was described as her family's "sunshine" – died on Nov. 7.

Kepner died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship.

The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

The FBI – who are conducting the investigation – have not released further information regarding how Kepner died or if any charges were filed in connection to her death.

The Daily Mail, citing unnamed sources, revealed grisly details on Kepner's alleged death. Federal nor state officials have not confirmed any of those details.

Fox News Digital, citing a law enforcement source, reported that authorities have recovered surveillance video from the cruise ship, which shows Kepner with a "suspect," and that the FBI is reviewing thousands of hours of surveillance video.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.

As of Nov. 20, a medical examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 - Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 - Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 - Temple Christian School posts a tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 - Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 - Anna Kepner's obituary posted online.

Nov. 11 - FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 - Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 - FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 - Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

Kepner's obituary described her as someone who loved practicing makeup looks, making TikTok videos and spending time in the water.

Kepner also had an adventurous spirit, with which she obtained her boating license and was PADI certified to dive, her obituary said.

Anna leaves behind a large family – including seven siblings – and a large extended family.

Open FBI criminal investigation

Information in an emergency motion filed in an unrelated case connected to Kepner's stepmom, the petition asked that the hearing be rescheduled due to the FBI investigation into Kepner's death.

The motion indicates that the FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children – potentially one of Kepner's stepmother's children.

"The respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children," reads the document.

Anna Kepner's stepmother and her ex-husband are in the middle of an unrelated child custody civil case in Florida court. However, in those documents, it reveals that a 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to the "tragic situation" of Kepner's death.

"It is true that there is an open investigation regarding the death of the biological daughter of the step-father and (16-year-old) is a suspect regarding this death which occurred recently on a cruise ship," reads part of the latest court filing.

It also reveals that the 16-year-old is now living with a relative of his mother. The document also mentioned that it is believed that an attorney has been hired to represent the 16-year-old.

To date, the FBI has released very few details publicly about the death of Kepner. The FBI has not formally confirmed it has launched an investigation, citing agency policy not to comment on an active investigation. The FBI has also not released details on how Kepner died, the circumstances of her death, nor named anyone a potential person of interest or suspect.

What they're saying:

Those court documents from a civil divorce case between Anna’s stepmother and her former husband start to paint a picture of the investigation as documents state the 16-year-old son of Anna’s stepmother is allegedly a suspect.

"It’s entirely possible that this child is, in fact, a suspect because, frankly, everyone might be by the FBI right now," said Criminal Defense Attorney Michael Panella. "Just because some attorneys put that in a tit-for-tat pleading war in a domestic relations case, doesn’t actually give us solid information for which we should go off of."

The court documents are part of a custody dispute and though Panella is not associated with the case, he says the documents aren’t sworn statements.

"We shouldn’t be taking these types of statements in a domestic relations case, that are unsworn, as gospel about who is or who isn’t a suspect in this case," said Panella.

We do know the FBI is investigating Anna’s death and former Chief Judge Belvin Perry says investigators will have to lean on the evidence before ruling out a suspect or making an official arrest.

"You want to sift through the videos that were taken. You want to check the swipe cards that show who went in and out of this room," said Perry. "Someone does not become a suspect unless there is some type of information that makes them focus on that person."

What are family and friends saying?

Heather Kepner said Anna was "always happy," recalling her daughter’s love of horseback riding and cheerleading. She also shared childhood photos, noting that Anna seemed to be smiling in every picture.

"She was a really good child. She never really complained about much. She never really cried that much as a baby and as a teenager she was the same. Just always happy," Kepner told FOX 35 News.

Heather, who lives in Oklahoma and did not see her daughter regularly in recent years, said Anna had a gift for lifting others’ spirits and cherished becoming a big sister.

Fox News Digital talked with Christopher Donohue, Anna Kepner's step-grandfather on Wednesday. He said he was not on the cruise at the time, but said everyone has more questions than answers.

"All I know is that she went on that boat, and she never came back," he said, according to FOX News Digital.

Kepner's friend, Gennavicia Guerrero – who’s known Kepner since 8th grade – said she was in shock when she found out Anna had died while on a cruise ship.

"I broke down," Guerrero told FOX 35. "I looked through all of our pictures immediately. I missed her so much. I really cried."

Guerrero described her friend as someone who loved makeup and jewelry. They enjoyed swimming and dancing together, she said.

Funeral plans for Anna Kepner

Kepner's Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday at 5 p.m. at a church in Titusville.

Anna's obituary said in lieu of flowers at her service, people are encouraged to leave flowers on her car at her school.

The family asks everyone to "remember Anna with laughter, color, sunshine, and love. Because that’s exactly how she lived her life," her obituary said.