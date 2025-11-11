Friends devastated by Titusville teen's death aboard Carnival cruise ship; FBI investigation ongoing

The Brief Friends are mourning the loss of a Titusville teen who died on a cruise ship. The FBI is leading the investigation but hasn’t shared many details since the death was reported. Anna Kepner’s friends say she was one-of-a-kind, and they can’t believe she’s gone.



Friends who knew and loved Anna Kepner are distraught.

18-year-old Anna Kepner – whose death is part of an FBI investigation after reports that she died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8 – was known as someone with a happy, bubbly personality who enjoyed volunteering at her grandparents' 55+ community.

Her cause of death is not known at this time.

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 35 News, Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that its Carnival Horizon ship returned to PortMiami on Saturday morning, Nov. 8, 2025, following the death of a passenger. Few details on the nature of the investigation or the circumstances of the death have been released.

Both the FBI and Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that the FBI opened an investigation after a passenger aboard Carnival's Horizon cruise ship died over the weekend. That passenger was confirmed to be Anna Kepner, 18, a student at Temple Christian School in Titusville.

What they're saying:

Gennavicia Guerrero, who’s known Kepner since 8th grade, said she was in shock Anna passed away while on a cruise ship.

"I broke down," Guerrero told FOX 35. "I looked through all of our pictures immediately. I missed her so much. I really cried."

Guerrero described her friend as someone who loved makeup and jewelry. They enjoyed swimming and dancing together, she said.

"When I went around Anna, everything was good vibes. I always got good grades because of her. She kept me on track. She would make me happy," said Guerrero.

Guerrero is thinking about her friend's family during this tragedy.

"It feels unreal, but every day from when it happened – I think of her walking with me every day," Guerrero said.

Temple Christian School remembers Anna

The Temple Christian School community gathered Monday morning at the school to remember Anna, according to a post shared on the school's page. Several bouquets of flowers and balloons were placed on a vehicle in the parking lot.

"I want to thank everyone that came out this morning for Anna and her family," School Administrator Andrea Stone wrote. "The parking lot was full of so many that knew and loved her."

"You were a bright, kind-hearted young woman whose presence brought warmth and energy into the classroom. Your curiosity, your gentle spirit, and the way you cared for those around you made a lasting impression on me and on everyone who knew you," read another post signed by a Mr. Brunner.