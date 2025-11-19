Anna Kepner update: Funeral set for teen found dead on Carnival cruise

The Brief A funeral for Anna Kepner, a Titusville teen who died on a Carnival cruise, will be on Thursday, Nov. 20. The family asks that people leave flowers on her car at school. Anna Kepner's cause of death is not confirmed by authorities at this time.



A funeral for Anna Kepner, a Titusville teen who died on a Carnival cruise, will be held on Thursday.

Anna Kepner, 18, – who was described as her family's "sunshine" – died on Nov. 7. Her funeral will be held in Titusville, according to the North Brevard Funeral Home.

Anna's obituary said in lieu of flowers at her service, people are encouraged to leave flowers on her car at her school.

The family asks everyone to "remember Anna with laughter, color, sunshine, and love. Because that’s exactly how she lived her life," her obituary said.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her death is being investigated by the FBI.

How did Anna Kepner die?

What we know:

Kepner died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship.

The FBI – who are conducting the investigation – have not released further information regarding how Kepner died or if any charges were filed in connection to her death.

As of Nov. 19, a medical examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Minor may face charges in connection to Anna's death

According to an emergency motion filed in an unrelated case connected to Kepner's stepmom, the petition asked that the hearing be rescheduled due to the FBI investigation into Kepner's death.

The motion indicates that the FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children – potentially one of Kepner's stepmother's children.

"The respondent has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children," reads the document.

Timeline:

Nov. 7 - Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 - Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 - Temple Christian School posts a tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 - Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 - Anna Kepner's obituary posted online.

Nov. 11 - FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 - Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 20 - Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner planned.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

Kepner's obituary described her as someone who loved practicing makeup looks, making TikTok videos and spending time in the water.

Kepner also had an adventurous spirit, with which she obtained her boating license and was PADI certified to dive, her obituary said.

Anna leaves behind a large family – including seven siblings – and a large extended family.

Family, friends grieve Anna

Kepner's friend, Gennavicia Guerrero – who’s known Kepner since 8th grade – said she was in shock when she found out Anna had died while on a cruise ship.

"I broke down," Guerrero told FOX 35. "I looked through all of our pictures immediately. I missed her so much. I really cried."

Guerrero described her friend as someone who loved makeup and jewelry. They enjoyed swimming and dancing together, she said.