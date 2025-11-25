Anna Kepner: Florida teen's dad ordered to appear in court in wife's child custody case

The Brief Anna Kepner, 18, died on Nov. 7, while aboard a Carnival cruise ship as a passenger. Kepner's stepbrother, 16, is a suspect in her murder investigation, Nov. 20 family court documents, in an unrelated case, show. The suspect's father subpoenaed Anna's dad in family court case, unrelated to her death.



Now 18 days after a Titusville teen was reported dead onboard a Carnival cruise ship, the FBI continues its investigation into how she died.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on the Carnival Horizon while traveling back to Miami with her family.

Anna Kepner, 18, died on a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 8. Her death is being investigated by the FBI.

Ordered to appear in court

Now, Kepner's father, Christopher Kepner, is being summoned to court in a subpoena filed by the ex-husband of Shauntel Hudson – the current wife of Christopher Kepner and Anna's stepmom. This subpoena is regarding a case between Shauntel and her ex-husband and has no connection to Anna's death. Although, details about the FBI investigation have been revealed in this unrelated case.

What we know:

Information about Anna Kepner's death – of which the FBI has provided little details about – is being released through an unrelated court case in a dispute between Kepner's stepmother and her ex-husband – the father of the 16-year-old "suspect" in Kepner's death.

To be clear, the FBI has not confirmed its investigation nor named anyone a suspect. FOX 35 and other outlets have reached out to the FBI several times regarding the case.

Childhood photo of Anna Kepner provided by Heather Kepner.

Last week, Kepner's stepmom, Hudson, filed a motion for a gag order in the case, claiming through an attorney that the public exposure and reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children and family or could jeopardize the investigation and presumed defense.

Now, in a document issued Nov. 25, Hudson's ex-husband – of whom she's in a custody battle with – demanded that Anna's father be in attendance during a Dec. 5 family court hearing.

Winter Park-based Criminal Defense Attorney Jose Rivas – who is not associated with any cases related to Anna Kepner or her family – said it's customary to send a subpoena to anyone you want present in the courtroom or to prevent them from claiming they didn't get any notice to show up to court.

A person may be subpoenaed if they're wanted for testimony or so the judge can personally address them, Rivas said.

Death certificate revealed: FOX News

Kepner was cremated, according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by Fox News.

The public document does not include her cause or manner of death, which is only given on the version of the death certificate supplied to her immediate family under Florida law. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation .

The FBI's Miami office is handling the investigation into Kepner's death, which her family said has been ruled a homicide by mechanical asphyxiation in an interview with ABC News Monday.

Investigators also recovered surveillance video and key card records from the ship, FOX News reported.

What we don't know:

It's not known if Christopher Hudson's presence at the Dec. 5 hearing will shed any light on the FBI's investigation into Anna's death, although previous information from the family court documents have released key details in the investigation.

Anna Kepner key details released in unrelated court documents, hearings

- The FBI could be launching a criminal investigation into one of the stepmom's children.

- A 16-year-old step-sibling is part of an "open F.B.I. investigation" related to Kepner's death.

- The 16-year-old is now living with a relative of his mother.

- Anna Kepner and her 16-year-old stepbrother stayed in the same room.

- Kepner's stepbrother was taken to the hospital immediately after the Carnival cruise ship docked at PortMiami.

- Kepner's mother filed a gag order, claiming that reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children.

- Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.

As of Nov. 25, a medical examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 — Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 — Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 — Temple Christian School posts a tribute for Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 — Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 — Anna Kepner's obituary was posted online.

Nov. 11 — FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 — Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 — FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 — Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.

Nov. 20 – Anna Kepner's stepmother's attorney motioned for a gag order – preventing future information related to the FBI investigation from being released.

Nov. 20 – Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered.

Nov. 25 – Anna Kepner was cremated, FOX News reported.

What's next:

The next family court date is set for Dec. 5. The judge has not yet ruled on whether the case will be sealed or if it will be closed to the public.