Anna Kepner: Court hearing reveals new details on Kepner Family's Carnival cruise vacation

Anna Kepner's stepmom and ex-husband appeared virtually in Brevard County court on Thursday regarding an unrelated custody dispute. However, as part of that hearing, new details and allegations about the Kepner Family's vacation aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship were discussed.

Kepner, an 18-year-old student at Temple Christian School in Titusville, Florida, mysteriously died in early November aboard the ship.

Since her death, very few details have been publicly released by law enforcement, the FBI, or the Medical Examiner's Office. Most details have come from court filings and documents connected to unrelated family matters within the Kepner Family, or from interviews with family members and friends.

Her 16-year-old stepbrother is said in documents to be under suspicion by the FBI as a potential "suspect" in Kepner's death. The FBI has not released any information on the case.

New details

Here are some of the new details that were revealed during the court hearing.

Anna Kepner and her stepbrother stayed in the same room. It was revealed during the court hearing that Kepner and some of her stepsiblings shared a cabin aboard the cruise ship, including with her 16-year-old stepbrother who is reportedly a suspect in her death.

The stepbrother was taken to the hospital. It was revealed during the court hearing that Kepner's stepbrother was taken to the hospital immediately after the Carnival cruise ship docked at PortMiami. It's not known why he was taken to the hospital.

Court documents previously revealed that the stepbrother was now living with a relative of his stepmom.

Allegations that the children were allowed to drink aboard the ship. There were also allegations that claimed the children were allowed to drink alcohol while aboard the ship because they were in international waters. However, the stepmother's attorney quickly refuted that during the court case.

More questions than answers

What happened to Anna? How did she die? Is foul play suspected? And if so, who is responsible for her death?

At this point, there are more questions than answers. The FBI has not released any information regarding its suspected investigation into Kepner's death. A spokesperson has repeatedly said that the FBI does not release details on investigations except in rare circumstances.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed Kepner died on Nov. 7, 2025, via its website. However, details regarding an autopsy, cause of death, or manner of death have not been released.

Fox News Digital, citing a law enforcement source, reported that authorities have recovered surveillance video from the cruise ship, which shows Kepner with a "suspect," and that the FBI is reviewing thousands of hours of surveillance video.

Kepner's funeral was held Thursday evening at The Grove church in Titusville, Florida. Friends and family attended and a couple of people stopped to talk to reporters.

What they're saying:

Retired FBI Agent, Jennifer Coffindaffer, said the FBI will leave no stone unturned trying to verify and build their case in Anna’s death.

We have the person that we’ve seen in court documents is named as a suspect and you combine that with the fact that they were sharing a stateroom, combined with the fact that where the body was found. You add that all together and that provides a perfect example of an opportunity for this crime to happen," said Coffindaffer.

She said since rumors and details are swirling on social media, the FBI will look into all of them, including the possibility of the children having access to alcohol

She said investigators could have forced the step brother to go to the hospital if they thought he was a suspect.

"I am going to want that individual, the stepsibling, to have blood drawn. I’m going to put a warrant together because I’m going to want to know if he was under the influence, what was that influence," she said.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 — Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 — Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 — Temple Christian School posts a tribute to Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 — Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 — Anna Kepner's obituary was posted online.

Nov. 11 — FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 — Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 — FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her as a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 — Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.