What happened to Anna Kepner? Why Stepmom wants case sealed from public, press: court docs

The Brief Anna Kepner, 18, died on Nov. 7, while aboard a Carnival cruise ship as a passenger. Kepner's stepbrother, 16, is a suspect in her murder investigation, Nov. 20 family court documents, in an unrelated case, show. Kepner's stepmother now wants a gag order – preventing parties family from talking about the case and preventing the public from reading about the case.



The stepmom of Anna Kepner, the 18-year-old Florida girl who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship weeks ago, and the mother of the 16-year-old reportedly under suspicion of her death, wants her child custody civil case to be sealed – effectively barring the public and journalists from access to future updates.

An attorney for Shauntel Hudson made the argument in new court documents filed in Brevard County related to a child custody case between Hudson and her former husband.

Those documents also indicated that the FBI was investigating Kepner's death as a possible homicide. To date, the FBI has provided few details on its apparent investigation into Kepner's death.

Here is the latest:

Why Anna Kepner's stepmom wants a gag order on future court hearings and motions

What we know:

Information about Anna Kepner's death – of which the FBI has provided little details about – is being released through an unrelated court case in a dispute between Kepner's stepmother and her ex-husband – the father of the 16-year-old "suspect" in Kepner's death.

To be clear, the FBI has not confirmed its investigation nor named anyone a suspect. FOX 35 and other outlets have reached out to the FBI several times regarding the case.

Last week, Kepner's stepmom, Hudson, filed a motion for a gag order in the case, claiming through an attorney that the public exposure and reporting on the case and subsequent fillings could lead to "possible irreversible harm" to the children and family or could jeopardize the investigation and presumed defense.

The argument to seal the case

In the filing, the attorney mentioned that the stepmom has two minor children, including a 16-year-old boy – Anna's stepbrother – who is under suspicion in her death.

Since the 16-year-old is the subject of the active FBI criminal investigation, according to court fillings, the stepmom argues there's good cause to protect his privacy – as well as the privacy of other family members involved.

The documents request that future hearings be closed to the public in the event the 16-year-old is charged in Kepner's death – saying his right to a fair trial could be tarnished.

"Disclosure of any information of any kind regarding the parties may jeopardize the integrity of this ongoing investigation and may expose the minor child, T.H., and other grieving family members, to significant and possible irreversible harm," the document said.

Anna Kepner's death being investigated as a homicide: Documents

In the same filing, it mentioned that Anna Kepner is suspected of being murdered. It does not, however, reveal any investigative details; the cause of death, or manner of death.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has confirmed that it received Anna Kepner's body, but has not released any other details, citing the active ongoing investigation. FOX 35 continues to reach out for updates.

The FBI has not released any information regarding its suspected investigation into Kepner's death. A spokesperson has repeatedly said that the FBI does not release details on investigations except in rare circumstances.

Kepner's grandparents reveal cause of death to ABC News: Report

In an interview with ABC News, Anna Kepner's grandparents – Jeffrey and Barbara Kepner – claim Anna apparently died of "mechanical asphyxia," by a bar hold – a form of strangulation – across her neck. ABC also reported – citing sources close to the investigation – that there were no signs of sexual assault.

The grandparents also said the grandson, the 16-year-old, needed to be hospitalized when the shop docked, telling ABC he was an emotional mess, he couldn't speak and he couldn't remember what happened in the room.

FOX 35 previously learned through court documents that Kepner and some of her stepsiblings – including with her 16-year-old stepbrother who is reportedly a suspect in her death – shared a cabin aboard the cruise ship.

As of Nov. 24, no charges have been filed against Kepner's stepbrother or anyone related to her death.

Is DCS investigating?

This is unclear.

In the court filling, the lawyer asked the judge to seal the case, including pending and future court proceedings, as well as any DCF investigations that may or may not happened in several counties, specifically Hernando, Lee, and Brevard.

It is not known if DCS has opened any investigations or previously had any interaction with the Kepner Family.

Who was Anna Kepner?

Nicknamed "Anna Bananna," Kepner is described as someone who filled the world with laughter, love, and light that reached everyone around her, her obituary said.

Born June 13, 2007, Kepner was fun, outgoing and bubbly. The cheerleader loved animals – particularly dolphins and butterflies – music – all expect heavy metal, her obituary said – and sports. She especially was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, who she dreamed of becoming a cheerleader for.

What happened to Anna Kepner?

Anna Kepner, 18, died at 11:17 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Kepner – a senior at Temple Christian School in Titusville – was a guest onboard the ship. The ship was already on its way back from its Caribbean destinations. It arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning.

Authorities also have access to records of room key swipes aboard the ship, the source told FOX News Digital.

As of Nov. 24, a medical examiner has not determined her cause of death.

Timeline of events following Anna Kepner's death

Nov. 7 — Anna Kepner was found dead aboard Carnival Horizon cruise ship while out at sea.

Nov. 8 — Carnival Horizon returns to PortMiami.

Nov. 9 — Temple Christian School posts a tribute to Anna Kepner on Facebook.

Nov. 10 — Carnival cruise line confirmed a passenger died aboard its Horizon ship, forcing the ship to return to Miami. A memorial is held outside Temple Christian School. Anna Kepner's vehicle is decorated with flowers and balloons.

Nov. 11 — Anna Kepner's obituary was posted online.

Nov. 11 — FOX 35 talks with one of Anna's best friends, who remembered her as joyful.

Nov. 18 — Court filing indicates a potential FBI criminal investigation related to Anna Kepner's death.

Nov. 19 — FOX 35 talks with Anna's mom, who shared memories of her daughter and described her as a joyful, compassionate young woman.

Nov. 20 — Celebration of Life for Anna Kepner in Titusville.

Nov. 20 – Anna Kepner's stepmother attorney motions for a gag order – preventing future information related to the FBI investigation from being released.

What's next:

The next family court date is set for Dec. 5. The judge has not yet ruled on whether the case will be sealed or if it will be closed to the public.