Anderson elected Winter Park mayor

Four Orange County municipalities held elections on Tuesday.

Over 7,900 residents cast ballots in Winter Park's mayoral race, more than half of whom voted by mail. Former Winter Park commissioner Phil Anderson defeated Sarah Sprinkel with 53% of the vote. He will be replacing outgoing Mayor Steve Leary.

Winter Garden voters picked three candidates to fill city commission seats. Incumbent commissioners Colin Sharman and Mark Maciel won re-election, with 72% and 61% of the vote, respectively. Ron Mueller captured the open District 2 seat with 53% of the vote.

Incumbent commissioners Rosemary Wilsen and George Oliver III won re-election to Ocoee's Commission, with 74% and 56% of the vote, respectively.

The Town of Windermere filled three town council seats from a single race that featured four candidates. Two newcomers, Mandy David and Anthony Davit, join incumbent Bill Martini on the council.

