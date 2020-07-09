An eco-friendly McDonald's comes to Walt Disney World Resort

article

McDonald's is introducing its very first renewable energy location at Walt Disney World Resort.

According to McDonalds, this specific site will have renewable energy on-site to cover 100 percent of its energy needs on a net annual basis. The restaurant will be using energy-saving elements to reduce energy and water usage.

Some of the green initiatives at the McDonald's location include a solar-paneled roof and solar parking lot lights, an automated energy system, and a passive ventilation dining room.

The restaurant will also have interactive ways for customers to learn about sustainability. For example, interactive elements like stationary bikes that generate electricity and illuminate McDonald’s 'Golden Arches' are one of the ways that the restaurant will teach their customers about renewable energy.

Strict health measures are in place to provide a safe dining experience for staff and customers.

The Walt Disney Resort location is open for carryout and McDelivery from 8 a.m to 10 p.m daily and will be opening for dine-in at a later date.

