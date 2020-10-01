Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote in Florida Elections

AMENDMENT 1 SUMMARY “This amendment provides that only United States Citizens who are at least eighteen years of age, a permanent resident of Florida, and registered to vote, as provided by law, shall be qualified to vote in a Florida election.”

FILE - Privacy blinds set up on a table at the Minneapolis Early Vote Center on January 17, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Under Amendment 1, the state constitution would change the language in the state constitution to say the“only a citizen” of the United States would be allowed to vote in Florida.

One of its biggest proponents, the Jacksonville-based political committee Florida Citizen Voters, says the amendment is necessary to keep cities and counties from allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote.

The Florida Constitution now says, “Every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” The proposal would change that wording to: “Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.”

Opponents say federal law already prohibits non-citizens from voting.

"Amendment 1 would make no substantive change to Florida’s constitution, which already limits voting to US Citizens," says the League of Women Voters.

Advertisement

READ FULL TEXT OF AMENDMENT 1 (PDF)