Pinellas 8-year-old girl found safe, father in custody as death investigation continues

Law enforcement officers say they have safely located a missing 8-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert on Monday morning. They say they have taken her father into custody as they continue to investigate a death at the location where the child was reported missing.

The Largo Police Department says it is investigating a death in the 1700th block of Clearwater Largo Road North.

Law enforcement officers and crime scene tape at location where police say an 8-year-old Pinellas County girl was abducted.

That's where law enforcement officers said 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj was last seen before an AMBER Alert was issued.

When the AMBER Alert was issued, authorities said they believed the child was with her 34-year-old father, Renato Muhaj.

Pictured: Renato Muhaj. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

Clearwater police say Renato Muhaj is also a suspect in a felony battery case from overnight on the 2200 block of Nursery Road.

