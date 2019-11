article

A Florida Amber Alert issued for two children from Broward County has been canceled.

Officials say the children were found safe.

Lei'Loni McLendon, 4-months-old, and Devante McLendon Jr., 1, were last seen in the area of the 1300 block of NW 5th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities believed they were with Devante McLendon Sr., 23.