Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl taken following deadly shooting of mother in Fontana

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated September 27, 2022 8:50AM
Missing Persons
FOX 11

Amber Alert issued for teen girl after deadly Fontana shooting

An Amber Alert is in effect after police say a man killed his wife and took his daughter.

FONTANA, Calif. - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old girl abducted out of Fontana in San Bernardino County Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Savanna Graziano was last seen just after 7:30 a.m. Monday with her father, 45-year-old Anthony Graziano.

According to officials with the Fontana Police Department, Anthony Graziano is wanted for shooting and killing a woman during a domestic violence-related incident Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Cypress Avenue and Mallory Drive. 

The woman was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the home. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Amber-Alert-issued-for-15-year-old-SoCal-girl

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman killed in domestic violence-related shooting in Fontana; suspect sought

Following the shooting, Fontana Police said Anthony Graziano abducted his daughter. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are searching for a white 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. The truck has a California license plate with the number 44305G2. Anthony Graziano is described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.