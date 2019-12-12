Amber Alert canceled for missing Osceola County teenager Kamelia Isaac

AMBER ALERT CANCELED UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert issued for Osceola County teenager, Kamelia Isaac, 15.

EARLIER: A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Osceola County teenager.

Kamelia Isaac, 15, was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in Kissimmee, wearing black jeans, a black shirt, and an indigo jacket.

Isaac is described as a Hispanic girl, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Kamelia also has a mole on her lower lip.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or 911.