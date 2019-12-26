Amazon distribution center announced as mystery development coming to Deltona

article

Amazon is coming to Deltona.

As a post-Christmas gift to the city, leaders announced Thursday that the mysterious project, only known as 'Project Normandy,' will be an Amazon distribution center, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

The 1.4 million-square-foot center will be located at 2600 N Normandy Blvd.

"It's like our own little Christmas present to Deltona," said Commissioner Robert D. McFall during the news conference. "I can see it's going to be a wonderful thing for the city."

The new development is expected to create hundreds of jobs, according to the city. Construction of the project is expected to be completed by late next year.

According to the Daytona News-Journal, Amazon and the commission struck a deal that would require Amazon to meet certain benchmarks over the next five years.

By Dec. 31, 2021, there must be 150 jobs in place with annual salaries of at least $32,000 along with standard benefits.

"On the same date the following year, 300 such jobs are required, and the year after that, 500 of those jobs must be in place," the News-Journal reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Watch the announcement below: (Mobile users watch HERE)