Business owners in Altamonte Springs losing thousands to thief who has master key to mailboxes

Business owners at an Altamonte Springs shopping center say they want the locks changed, on their mailboxes. They say someone's been stealing the mail since March.

As mail gets delivered to tenants at the San Sebastián Square shopping center in Altamonte Springs, some say they haven’t been receiving it.

"We’re not getting the checks, they’ve been taken, and we got two of them back that had been forged. It was a $900 check, and they changed it to $3900 and were able to cash it," said Business owner Jim Shannon

He said someone else has access to these boxes besides the mail carrier. "The mailbox has been compromised, and our checks just aren’t getting to us."

He said around $100,000 is unaccounted for, "Had about 300 invoices I sent out, and I’ve got 75 that haven’t been paid, which is unusual."

A spokesperson with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they're investigating the thefts. They encourage any witnesses to call with information.

Property Manager George Hollingsworth said, "It was in January when the actual key was taken."

According to police, a mail carrier was robbed off Altamira Circle in Altamonte Springs back in January. Officers said the suspects told him to give them the mail key.

While investigators aren't sure if the thefts are related, they said thieves often look to steal the master key.

Hollingsworth said, "It really is disappointing. How do they expect some of the smaller people to stay in business if they’re checks are getting stolen."

Property manager George Hollingsworth is warning all his tenants not to send or receive mail here. He has also asked USPS to change the locks on the mailboxes but is still waiting.

The USPS said they take mail theft seriously but haven't said if they'll change the locks. You can call the United States Postal Inspection Service if you know anything about mail thefts.