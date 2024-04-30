Florida man arrested for felony murder after 1 killed in fire in Melbourne, police say

One person has been arrested after a man died of his injuries from a fire at a Brevard County home, according to police.

Theodore Noe was arrested on Monday on charges of first-degree felony murder and arson of a dwelling, the Melbourne Police Department said in a news release.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 15, 2023, when a fire broke out on the back porch of a home located at 1827 Guava Avenue.

The victim, David Herles, suffered significant burns to his body. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and ultimately died of his injuries.

Theodore Noe via Melbourne Police Department

The back porch of the home was used as a temporary shelter for Noe. Herles had recently been granted permission to also use the porch as shelter as both men were homeless, police said.

Detectives conducted several interviews and collected several evidentiary items, leading them to obtain an arrest warrant for Noe.

Noe was arrested after officers with the Port Orange Police Department learned he was working and temporarily living in the area.

He was arrested without incident. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731, Detective Hazelett 321-608-6462 or the Central Florida Crimeline 800-423-TIPS.