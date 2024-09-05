Altamonte Springs opens sandbag locations ahead of expected downpour

The City of Altamonte Springs has opened sandbag locations in anticipation of heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon.

The self-service sandbag centers will be located at the Altamonte Springs SunRail Station and Westmonte Recreation Center from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Households are limited to 15 sandbags.

Residents are urged to bring their own shovels, as they will not be provided at the sandbagging sites.

Sandbag centers will remain open weather permitting, and while supplies last.

For more information, contact 407-571-8000 during normal business hours, or 407-571-8686 after hours. Click here for more information.

Weather forecast

A stationary front will remain draped across the Central Florida region through the weekend. Another afternoon of slow-moving, torrential storms is on tap with at least an inch of rain for many areas, and up to 5 to 6 inches of rain in select neighborhoods.

This could lead to ponds forming on roads or brief flash flooding.

Temperatures will remain seasonable all week, with highs around or just above 90 degrees. Rain chances will also remain high.

Remember: Turn around, don't drown. While that could save your life, it'll also save your vehicle. Driving through floodwaters can lead to engine hydro-lock and cost thousands or total your vehicle.

